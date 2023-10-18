Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 366,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.80. 1,564,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,678. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average is $434.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

