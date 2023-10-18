Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 1,675,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,484. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

