Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 525,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

