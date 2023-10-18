Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.75. 1,533,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.13 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $318.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.