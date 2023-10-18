Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and have sold 30,944 shares worth $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,376. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

