Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 927 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. 491,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

