Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,177,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,726,227. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.