Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. 277,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

