Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.53. 20,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.00 and a twelve month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.