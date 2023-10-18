Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 402,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.