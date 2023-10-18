Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.54. 66,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,626. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.29 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

