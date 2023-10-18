Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,136. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

