Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 301,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,328. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

