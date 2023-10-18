Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.