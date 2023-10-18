Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,382,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,261,484. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

