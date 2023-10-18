Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of VSTS opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

