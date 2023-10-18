Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 508,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Viant Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
DSP stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.