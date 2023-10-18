Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 508,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

DSP stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

