VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 3,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

