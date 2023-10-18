VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 3,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
