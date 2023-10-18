Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

VIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

VIGL opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $236.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

