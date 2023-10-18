Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 865,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,002,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

