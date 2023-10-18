Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.78. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 608,007 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $633.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.