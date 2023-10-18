VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 703,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,553 shares.The stock last traded at $166.33 and had previously closed at $165.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

