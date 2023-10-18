Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 57,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 930,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.