WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOA opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.