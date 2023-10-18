WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 5,030 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

