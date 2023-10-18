WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Strive Small-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strive Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STXK stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $28.08.

Get Strive Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Strive Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.