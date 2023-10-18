WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $639,000 Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

