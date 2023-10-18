WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $824,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $367.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.31 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.