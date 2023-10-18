WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $962.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

