WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 897,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after purchasing an additional 325,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.7 %

Crocs stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

