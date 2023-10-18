WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,035 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS XBAP opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

