WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Strive Small-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STXK opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

