WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 221,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 239.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 217,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

