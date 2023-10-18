WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 814,960 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 630,847 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

