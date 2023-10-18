WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.21 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

