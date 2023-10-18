WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 31,580 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 214,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

