WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 41,785 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

