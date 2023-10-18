WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

