WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $53,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.