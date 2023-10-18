WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

