WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,149 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

