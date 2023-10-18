WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $633.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

