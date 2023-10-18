WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

