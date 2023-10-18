WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.21 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

