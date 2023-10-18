Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Lowered by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Webster Financial worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 266,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,902. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

