Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

10/11/2023 – Medical Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Medical Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $6.00.

9/25/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/22/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

