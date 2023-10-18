Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $26.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

