West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 2,218 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

