West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 178 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 169,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.16. The stock had a trading volume of 528,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

