Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 5.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,139,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

